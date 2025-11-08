Your Saturday Weekend Planner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While the nights ahead for this weekend may be chilly, there are still plenty of weekend events for you to attend and enjoy the sunshine!

Here's a look ahead at today's 7 in the City Planner.

Lace up your running shoes and head on out to the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino this morning in support of United Way of El Paso. There, the Flying Horse Race features a half marathon, 10-K, 5-K and Giddy Up Fun Run, so there's something for everyone!

It all kicks off at 7 A.M. but you can head out there all morning for a Health and Wellness Expo after the race. Donations are encouraged, and all proceeds go to support the United Way of El Paso County.

When was the last time you went to a bowling alley?Today's the chance to test your skills and help those in need at the same time!

The fourth annual "Strike Out Poverty" bowling event runs from noon to 2 P.M. today at Oasis Lanes on the East Side. It's a family friendly fundraiser that helps provide winter coats to kids and support families who are transitioning from homelessness.

This morning, El Paso is taking part in the world's largest event for Alzheimer’s awareness. The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at 9 A.M. at Ascarate Park. It's a special chance for those who walk to honor those affected by the disease, and share their personal connection to it.

Over 16 thousand El Pasoans and more than 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's, and today is a chance to keep raising funds and awareness for the fight against it.

Families with young kids, listen up! The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting a free car seat clinic in Vado this morning. It's taking place at the Vado del Cerro Community Center from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. There you'll find certified safety technicians showing you how to choose the right car seat and how to use it properly.

You don't need an appointment, just bring your kids and your car seat!

There's another chance for some family friendly fun all day at the 54th Renaissance Arts Faire!

From 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. today, you can head out to Young Park in Las Cruces for live jousting tournaments, costumed performers and an artisan marketplace.

Tickets are 10 dollars for adults and less for kids and seniors, you can find all the information available online.

That's your look at the 7 in the City Weekend Planner.

Be sure to tune in to Good Morning El Paso Weekend, every weekend, at 6 and 8 A.M.