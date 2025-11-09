Man arrested charged with aggravated stalking

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces police arrest a man after they say he was stalking a person.

Police say Javier Sanchez knowingly pursued a pattern of conduct that would cause intimidation and fear of bodily harm or death.

They say Sanchez also violated an order of protection which is a fourth degree felony.

Sanchez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and charged with resisting or obstructing and aggravated stalking.

He is being held under no bond.