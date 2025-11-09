Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man arrested charged with aggravated stalking

By
Published 8:37 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces police arrest a man after they say he was stalking a person.

Police say Javier Sanchez knowingly pursued a pattern of conduct that would cause intimidation and fear of bodily harm or death.

They say Sanchez also violated an order of protection which is a fourth degree felony.

Sanchez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and charged with resisting or obstructing and aggravated stalking.

He is being held under no bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.