Trump promises $2,000 per person tariff dividend

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/06/2025
mgn
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/06/2025
By
Published 12:32 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Trump is claiming via his social media platform that a “dividend of at least $2000 a person” will be paid to all Americans except for “high-income people,” saying the country is now wealthy as a result of his tariff policies.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” the president wrote.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” he added.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

