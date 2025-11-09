Vietnam Vet brings first-ever Veterans Day Parade to City of Socorro

CITY OF SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - Horses trotted, flags waved, and families lined the streets as the City of Socorro celebrated its first-ever Veterans Day Parade — a moment of pride for Arturo Morales.

“I'm a Vietnam Veteran, and my dad was World War II. I’m proud people came together. This is the first time we’ve had a parade.”

After the parade, veterans and families gathered at cougar park for a ceremony that honored service and sacrifice through prayer and song.

As the national anthem played, many veterans lowered their heads — some wiping away tears — while a prayer was offered for those who never came home.

The ceremony also included a brief dance from the matachines — a symbolic gesture of faith and gratitude.

For Arturo Morales, the day turned deeply personal when he walked through the new veterans memorial, showing the names of his own family members engraved in stone.

His voice cracked as he spoke — a moment that showed how the memorial carries not just history, but heart.

“It’s important we honor everyone — veterans, families, and kids who went through the separations and deployments like I did.”

As the ceremony came to a close, Morales looked out at the crowd — grateful that his community finally has a place to remember.

“We’re here to celebrate the veterans because they saved the United States.”

“I’m standing inside Socorro's veterans memorial — where faith, music, and family turned a simple ceremony into a moment of gratitude. For Arturo Morales, it’s a day he’ll never forget. Like the names etched here in the wall.

From the parade to the prayer — Arturo Morales helped give Socorro a new tradition of remembrance and respect.