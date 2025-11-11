El Paso honors service and sacrifice at Veterans Day ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As you drive through Northeast El Paso, it’s hard to miss the massive American flag waving over the Old Glory Memorial, but on Veterans Day, the site becomes much more than a landmark, it transforms into a gathering place to honor and celebrate those who’ve served.

Veterans of all ages came together Monday to reflect on their service and remember the sacrifices made for freedom.

“It was a great opportunity to let them know that the El Paso community loves you,” El Paso Flags Across America President Donna Juarez said.

The ceremony included a solemn tribute to those still missing in action, service members who have yet to return home.

For Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County Judge, the day carried deep personal meaning. “It was just an amazing community coming together today honoring the veterans of Vietnam,” Samaniego said. “Very special to me. I lost my brother, the first fatality of the Vietnam War, and it’s such a healing process.”

Among those attending was retired Command Sergeant Major Reggie Daniels, who served 32 years in the U.S. Army. “The sacrifice that you’ve been through, you did it from the bottom of your heart,” Daniels said. “For somebody to just say, ‘Thanks for your service,’ you don’t have to say nothing else to me.”

Daniels first came to El Paso in 1999 and said the community and his faith inspired him to return after retiring. “The connections of the people living in the El Paso area, so many veterans here. I think that’s why God brought me back,” he said. “One of the most special things is that when I came back here to teach at this amazing academy, God gave me my wife.”

Daniels encouraged younger generations to consider military service, saying it opened doors for him to further his education. “I got a chance to use those benefits while I was in the military and graduated with my master’s in business administration,” he said. “The military paid for that, but you earn it.”

Daniels said he now enjoys sharing stories with other veterans and once served as an escort on the Rio Grande Honor Flight, which takes veterans to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C. “Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, thanks for your service,” he said. “I salute you.”

Community leaders reminded attendees that support is available for veterans in the Borderland, whether they need educational opportunities, medical care, or a place to connect with fellow service members.

The city of El Paso offers a central hub of veteran resources through its Veteran & Military Affairs office, which connects those who served with services ranging from mental health support and financial assistance to employment help and transportation benefits. Veterans can contact the office directly at (915) 212-1447.

Some of the featured help includes the Veteran Suicide Hotline, a Texas Veterans Network helpline, special transit programs for disabled veterans, and an initiative called “The Bridge” that helps transitioning service members move into successful post-military careers.