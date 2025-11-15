Canutillo ISD launches construction of new Middle School campus

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District celebrated the start of construction on its new, relocated Canutillo Middle School, a major bond project aimed at supporting the district’s growth and modernizing student learning environments.

District leaders marked the launch of the $106.8 million construction project on Saturday morning, followed by a fall festival highlighting the area’s farming and ranching heritage, featuring hands-on activities, games and family-friendly entertainment open to the public.

The new campus will replace the current Canutillo Middle School on Bosque Road. Voters approved relocating the school to better serve expanding neighborhoods near Artcraft Road and to align facilities with enrollment trends.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jesica Arellano said the upgraded campus will continue the school’s legacy while addressing the needs of today’s students.

“Canutillo Middle School has a long history of serving families who grew up in this area, and now we are happy to be able to provide them a more convenient, modernized campus that will better meet the needs of students,” Arellano said. “The new location allows us to continue our history of serving the farming community in our region, but it also gives us the chance to target growing neighborhoods along the Artcraft thoroughfare.”

The 165,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will feature modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces and design elements that incorporate natural mountain views. The plans also include new administrative offices, a library, cafeteria and kitchen, athletic fields and a redesigned bus loop to reduce traffic along Upper Valley Road.

Construction will be overseen by Procedeo, with architectural design by DLR Group and Roots Architects. Banes General Contractor will lead the building effort.

The new Canutillo Middle School is expected to be completed in late 2027.