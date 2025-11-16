Police seek suspect in armed robbery at El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the man walked into the DK store on North Loop Drive around 11 p.m. on Nov. 3. Investigators say he approached the clerk, placed what appeared to be a gun on the counter and demanded money before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may qualify for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.