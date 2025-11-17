Skip to Content
EPCC ‘Fashion Lab Sessions’ mixer to host Project Runway contestant

EPCC
Published 4:56 AM

El Paso Community College Fashion Technology Program will host "Fashion Lab Sessions' for students to meet industry professionals, including a Project Runway contestant.

The TV show's season 21 contestant Belania Daley is the owner and creator of BCD Planet.

She has over 10 years of corporate fashion technical designer experience and she will share her story, passion, and her journey in fashion at he networking mixer.

There will also be a Q&A session as part of Texas International Fashion Week 2025.

It'll be at the Doubletree Hotel at 600 N El Paso Street on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. 

Tickets are $20 and open to the public. 

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

