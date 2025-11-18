Skip to Content
Opportunity Center for the Homeless seeks donations to serve Thanksgiving meals

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless will be serving Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of homeless people, and they're looking for donations from the community.

They plan on feeding up to 400 individuals from all programs to include five emergency shelters, one transitional living center, and four permanent housing programs. 

They serve those with addictions, the elderly, the frail and those with physical and mental health concerns.

You can donate and drop off any cold weather clothing, desserts, sides like mashed potatoes or stuffing. 

The meals will be served on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Transitional Living Center on 1217 Magoffin Ave.

Nicole Ardila

