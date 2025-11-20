Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Temps drop & chance for rain and mountain snow

today at 6:40 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as rain chances continue and temperatures drop below average.

Waking up to an exciting forecast. Rain chances are still up at 60% through your early evening. Many areas are waking up to at least light rain fall. Ruidoso area and Ski Apache are experiencing snowfall.

Following your after noon rain chances will weaken.

Today's temperature drop below average. El Paso is expecting a high of 64, Las Cruces is expecting a high of 59.

Rain chances exit the area for your Friday!

