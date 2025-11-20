Winterfest 2025 kicks off this weekend, new features, activities

Believe it or not, the holidays are already here -- Winterfest 2025 kicks off in San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso with a big comeback.

Over 55 floats will line up the streets in the lights parade, and last year 65,000 people filled up Downtown El Paso during Winterfest -- This year, they're expecting 75,000 people.

Winterfest coordinator Diana Cepeda said they've been planning and working on Winterfest since February.

"Pretty much everybody has been working nonstop for the past two weeks to get the plaza ready and all the areas in Downtown El Paso," said Cepeda.

They're also turning the 25-foot tall Christmas tree into a 45-foot tall tree this year.

The City of El Paso also brought back the gingerbread house and tic-tac-toe game.

"We're super excited, we're very excited that we can bring a brand new tree to Downtown El Paso to our San Jacinto Plaza," Cepeda said. "For us, it's a big accomplishment that we able to bring this to our community, and especially that it's free."

The Rink! will also be opening and it's open to all-level skaters for $12 a ticket, which includes rented skates.

There will also be holiday market, food truck village and every weekend there will be opportunities to take photos with Santa Claus.

Winterfest kicks of Saturday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

For details on skating or parking, go to the EP Winterfest website.