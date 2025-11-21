Good Vibes Only: Ysleta High students join color guard; break barriers on the field

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Two Ysleta High School students are not letting an autism diagnosis hold them back from their full potential. Senior Alex Castaneda and freshman Isabella Mendez are involved in multiple extracurricular activities. They’re also integral members of the school’s color guard.

They’re motivating teachers and other classmates along the way.

Both told ABC-7 they enjoy attending games and being involved in student life at Ysleta High School.

"Going to the varsity games, celebrating the performances too, and all that stuff. That you get to the with your friends and meet new people,” both said.

Ysleta High School principal Amelia Garcia said both students are examples to others.

"They do so much within the student body that you could have never told that they had, you know, these these challenges face them. It's, they just take it all with stride, and they're just so positive and optimistic,” she said.

Garcia explained that Alex has been a mentor to Isabella during her first year of colorguard.

"Alex being an upperclassman, Isabella being able to see him last year was probably something that inspired her to be a part of it as well.”

Alex’s father, Rick Castaneda, said his son was diagnosed with autism ten years ago.

"When we found out that autism was happening, we thought that he was going to be limited to what he could do. Now that we know now in hindsight that we know he could do whatever he wants, and whatever he sets his mind to, he will get it done,” he said.

Alex decided to try out his junior year because he needed a physical education credit. He

"'Try it? Go for it.' We were very hesitant at first. We thought they he wasn't gonna be able to do it, but, boy, did he prove us wrong. Did he prove us wrong,” he said.

Since then, Alex’s confidence has skyrocketed. He loves being a part of the team.

"When he's out on the field performing, he is having the best time of his life. At the beginning, we saw him very hesitant and doing the dance steps and and being in the band, in the stadium, cheering on the team. You could tell he was very hesitant at first, but then he got in the flow of it, going to the music. Now, now his senior year, he flourished. Dances everywhere. Skipping on the track, just having fun, fun, fun, fun. That's all I can ask for is for him to have fun.”

Principal Garcia also said she has witnessed Alex’s personal growth.

"Looking back at his freshman year, he's very quiet, very to himself, so he's definitely come out of his shell quite a bit,” she said.

The senior is also involved in e-sports, orchestra, and he’s enrolled in early college courses.

"It’s fun. I get to meet friends and new people that have the same interests as me,” Alex said.

"He has taken leaps and bounds. He's very social, very friendly. He's making friends,” Castaneda added.

Alex and Isabella share a special bond. Alex has taken Isabella under her wing and mentors during practice daily. They hope to be able to inspire others to get involved.

"My freshman year, I, for orchestra, I had a mentor, someone to help me look up and everything. So I want to keep on that tradition and do it with someone else.”

After high school, Alex said he would like to become a pediatrician. Isabella said she plans to stay involved in color guard.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story, please e-mail rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.