Thousands expected for 2025 Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Thousands of Borderland residents are expected to take part in the annual Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage Saturday, a longstanding tradition that draws worshippers, families and visitors from across the region.

Gates open at 7 a.m., marking the start of the pilgrimage up the steep, winding path to the 29-foot statue of Christ that overlooks the borderland.

The Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee is urging attendees to wear sturdy shoes, dress in layers and bring plenty of water.

Volunteers and local law enforcement will be stationed along the route to help manage traffic and assist walkers as they make their way to the summit.

The event, typically held near Thanksgiving, serves as a time of reflection, prayer and community for many who attend.

It has been a fixture in the region for decades, becoming one of the area’s most recognizable faith traditions.