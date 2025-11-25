US official says Ukraine agrees to a potential peace proposal

Ukraine agreed to a potential peace deal to end the war with Russia with only “minor details” outstanding, according to a U.S. official.

This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said more work is still needed to be done Monday night.

The previous talks with the Russian delegation follow the talks held in Geneva over the weekend between the U.S. and Ukraine and are the latest indication that the new U.S. initiative to restart the peace process in Ukraine is moving forward.

This is a developing story.