Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Parade, YMCA Turkey Trot take over streets

There's no shortage of Thanksgiving plans -- The holiday begins bright and early with the annual Sun Bowl Parade and Turkey Trot.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila spoke with several El Paso residents who lined up the streets ready for the parade in the cold morning hours before it begins.

The Sun Bowl Association's special event director told ABC-7, the parade is a huge tradition for many families.

"The night before starting about noon, the day before, they'll start camping out," says Joe Daubach. "A lot of families say they've been doing it for generations, and they don't want to lose that spot, because now they're sharing it with their kids when they were kids. So it's all about building memories."

Families camp out in tents, chairs or trailers and even cook meals for dozens of people.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Montana Avenue and ends at Montana Avenue with Copia Street.

The Turkey Trot also received nearly 3,000 registrations.

The trot began at 7 a.m.