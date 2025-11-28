ATV Turkey Trot at Red Sands sees patrols from County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Turkey Trot is thought of as a running marathon, but hundreds go to Red Sands to do it much differently.

Many people take their ATVs and 4x4s out to ride them throughout the park for fun and to race.

However, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has always had to respond to crashes in that area, sometimes fatal.

"Historically, we respond to car crashes out here, fatalities, even as far as murders out here in Red Sands due to the alcohol, weapons and just a party environment out of Red Sands," said Ricardo Peralez with the Sheriff's Office.

Those who come will try to stay safe, but they will often bring alcohol with them, causing crashes due to alcohol in their systems.

"Just in general, we want to make sure that everybody enjoys the holidays. Make sure that everybody consumes alcohol responsibly. And I just want to make sure that everybody gets home safe. That's our biggest goal; we want everybody to be home safe."