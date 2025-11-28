Good Vibes Only: Chaparral cheerleaders travel to Florida for Thanksgiving performance

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA)— Three Chaparral High School cheerleaders are feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving week. Following a competitive process this summer, the trio was selected to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

They have been preparing and perfecting their cheer routine for months.

ABC-7 spoke with Chaparral High Cheer coach Ella Davis, who remembers the moment the team members found out they would be participating in this event.

"When they made the team at camp, I mean, they, they cheered. You know, they, they're they're excited. They're always excited for that. So they're very, very excited."

Students Jorge Romo, Faith Figueroa and Marisela Gutierrez took off for Orlando earlier this week. They said they were looking forward to the big week.

"Somewhat nervous just because of, like, the fact that it's at Disney World, like it's not just in the city. So I feel like that's more nerve-racking because there's a lot of people from all over the country at Disney World,” said Figueroa.

Guitierrez added, "Honestly, I felt very like I was very happy, you know, like it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It's not every day where you go try out, and you get to be in a parade in Disney World.”

"It made me feel, like, very proud and very like, like I accomplished what I, what I can do. And I know my abilities are good,” said Romo.

They said they are thrilled to be representing Chaparral on a large stage.

"Especially because we're kind of in the middle of nowhere, nowhere. No one really comes over here. Like, you'll be asking someone, or like, ‘Oh, yeah, I live in Chaparral,’ and they're like, ‘What's Chaparral?’ So it's kind of like, oh, like, you know. So I mean, I think this kind of puts our name out there,” Gutierrez said.

“We're very located, like very narrow in the map. So like, nobody really knows us. So I'm excited to go out, and, like, see what we could do and see who we get to know and like, who we get to introduce ourselves to.

This is the second year members of the cheer squad have been able to participate in this tour. All three members are looking forward to making memories and getting keepsakes.

"Yeah, I have never been on a plane, so I'm pretty nervous,” Figueroa added.

"I hope to get, obviously, my Disney ears because I'm so happy about that. Like I've never been to Disney. Also, like the experience of going to Disney World, like, I feel very like I'm very excited, honestly,” Gutierrez added.

We hope they make the best memories at Disney. If you have a Good Vibes Only story idea, please e-mail rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.