Local shops prepare for a surge in customers this Christmas season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Dozens of local stores are preparing for a rush of customers this Christmas season, including DOC’s Unique Collectibles.

Business advocates encourage holiday shoppers to shop local and support locally owned businesses.

DOC’s Unique Collectibles is described as a collector’s dream shop, with thousands of items available. It specializes in high-end products, statues, posters and figures—making it a perfect destination for local shoppers.

Nayeli Cordero, a five-year employee, told ABC-7 they saw a decrease in sales last Christmas season.

"We definitely saw a decrease last year. It wasn't as busy as we thought it was going to be."

Because of the recent government shutdown, Cordero said they had also seen a drastic decline in customers. Many of their regulars are military personnel or government employees.

“Well, we definitely saw less customers coming in. I mean, we had good foot traffic. But as far as people actually spending or wanting to buy something, they would hold back a little bit,” she said.

Cordero said while they are a little worried, they remain optimistic.

“Well, because, like, with the economy and everything, we understand, you know? Priorities. Families come first. You know? We always tell our customers, 'You know, make sure you take care of the important things and then come shop here at DOC's.’ So we completely understand that,” Cordero added.

She said they don’t know what to expect this year, but the store offers flexible options like rewards programs, Afterpay and even layaway.

"We do see a lot of our regular customers taking advantage of any sales that, that we do have. So it's always nice to see them.

She said supporting local businesses also means helping out your community.

"One of the things that makes us different from the big chain companies is that we carry those higher-end products so that you can see it in person, because, yeah, you can see it online, but when you come here to the shop and you see what the product looks like, you're even more amazed.”

Remember to shop local this holiday season. DOC’s Unique Collectibles is located at 2077 N Zaragoza Rd Suite A-103.