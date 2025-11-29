New Texas law expands “Move Over, Slow Down” protections to more roadside workers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas transportation and public safety officials are renewing their call for drivers to slow down and move over for roadside workers after a new state law expanded protections to even more personnel.

Texas’s vast highway system is patrolled and maintained by thousands of law enforcement officers, tow truck operators, utility crews and other first responders who often work just feet from fast-moving traffic.

State officials say those workers face daily danger, especially when drivers speed or become distracted behind the wheel.

Under Texas law, motorists must move over one lane, or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit, when approaching law enforcement, emergency responders, tow trucks, utility vehicles and TxDOT crews using flashing lights on the shoulder.

Failing to follow the law can carry steep penalties.

A first offense can cost up to $1,250, and drivers who cause serious injury could face up to $4,000 in fines and potential jail time.

On Sept. 1, 2025, a new law took effect expanding those protections to animal control officers and parking enforcement personnel.

TxDOT officials say the change reflects the growing number of public workers who now operate along busy highways and city streets.

To help keep roadside crews safe, TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert and slow down well before reaching a roadside scene.

Officials advise motorists to move over one lane if safely possible, or, when a lane change isn’t possible, reduce their speed by at least 20 miles per hour.

Drivers should remain attentive, avoid distractions and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

State officials say the expanded law is a reminder that every person working on Texas roads deserves protection.