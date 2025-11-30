4 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at California banquet hall: Sheriff’s office

At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton, California on Saturday evening, local authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

Heather Brent, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, told reporters the gunfire came as people were at the banquet hall for a family gathering, calling the shooting "unfathomable."

She said the victims of the shooting range in age from juveniles to adults.

There was no update provided on the conditions of those wounded. Several people were hospitalized, the sheriff's office said earlier.

She said early indications are that it may have been a targeted shooting, although authorities have not yet identified a suspect or made any arrests.

"Our No. 1 priority right now is identifying the suspect in this incident," Brent said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi noted the timing of the shooting, just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Families should be together instead of at the hospital standing next to their loved one praying that they survive," she said.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said, "Tragedy of this nature is unthinkable. And it absolutely breaks our heart. Right now, we are doing everything possible to bring the individual that's responsible for this to justice."

Among the law enforcement agencies responding to assist are the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Stockton, a city of about 320,00 residents in central California, is located about 45 miles south of Sacramento.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the governor had been briefed on the "horrific shooting."