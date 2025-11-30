First Alert: Backdoor cold front leads to cooler temps in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A backdoor cold front is pushing into the region, bringing cooler and near-to-below normal temperatures.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop with wind chills in the 20s east of the Rio Grande.

An upper trough moving through the Southern Rockies Monday will bring breezier west winds along with more cloud coverage to the Borderland, however precipitation impacts remain minimal.

A second trough may linger into the start of our work week, Monday night, but its effect appear to be limited to added cloudiness.

As we head into Thursday, there is a slight possibility for an increase in precipitation chances in the lowlands as well as a rain/snow mix in the mountains.

As we head further into this upcoming workweek, temperatures are expected to trend near to above normal before cooling once again.

Highs for today are 58 F El Paso, 57 F Las Cruces.