“Honey Bun” robber wanted by police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police are asking for the public's help in finding who they are calling "The Honey Bun robber".

Police say that on November 21st a man walked into a Circle K on Cotton St. and picked up various snacks, then tried to leave without paying.

When the clerk confronted him, police say the man punched the clerk in the head and ran away with the snacks which included a honey bun.

El Paso Police describe the alleged snack robber as Hispanic, between 17 and 21 years of age, and 5' 7" tall.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.