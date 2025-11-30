Sunday Funday: Classes at Art Nova

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Art Nova, located at The Shoppes at Solana in West El Paso, highlights a gallery that blends old-world craft with contemporary vision.

Raafat Maximos Ayoub, a former lawyer turned master artists, owns Art Nova and invites visitors to explore a space where discipline meets free-spirited creativity. With 30 years of art instruction behind him, Ayoub emphasizes fundamentals, grounding his teaching in Academic Art.

Ayoub's work has earned recognition from the International Museum of Art, underscoring his dual commitment to tradition in the modern-day art scene.

Open classes are available at Art Nova on Saturday's and Mondays. Additionally, six-week academic oil painting courses and one-on-one private sessions upon request are offered at Art Nova, reinforcing a community-centered focus where learning and making art go hand in hand, and artists of every level are welcome.

Art Nova is a living testament to capturing it's owners philosophy: truly meaningful art requires personal satisfaction and a deep respect for technique before chasing audience approval.

Art Nova is more than a gallery, it is a communal studio where charcoal, acrylics and oils converge with shared passion.

To learn more about Art Nova and booking classes, you can visit its website at https://www.maximosart.com/