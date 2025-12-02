Sun Metro redesign aims to deliver faster, more reliable service to El Paso riders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro officials say a sweeping redesign of the city’s bus network will shorten travel times, improve reliability, and streamline routes while staying within the agency’s existing budget.

“This is what we call optimization in transit,” Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer said. “And here's the key. This plan had to be done without increasing any financial responsibilities or any other resources.”

Sun Metro analyzed shifting ridership patterns, gathered in-person feedback from riders and employees, and worked with the consulting firm Nelson\Nygaard to design a more efficient network.

The first system analysis concluded in August 2022, and on Nov. 7, 2023, the Mass Transit Board approved the Sun Metro Rising plan.

DeKeyzer called that approval a critical milestone that allowed the agency to move forward.

Sun Metro also completed a federal Title VI review to ensure the redesign does not “disproportionately affect members of a group,” DeKeyzer said.

“The group that we're talking about here is race, color, national origin or minorities,” DeKeyzer said.

He added that the agency conducted an additional disproportionality analysis that goes beyond federal requirements.

Ridership has climbed back to 6.9 million annual trips after pandemic declines.

Although the system once served about 9 million riders a year, DeKeyzer said ridership is recovering “26% faster than the industry.”

About half of Sun Metro’s current riders rely on the Brio rapid transit lines while the redesign focuses heavily on improving service for the remaining 50 percent.

The new network reduces the number of routes by 13, uses two fewer buses in daily operation, and improves frequency by cutting average wait times by 16 minutes.

Weekday routes that once averaged 72 minutes end to end will be reduced to 58 minutes across 13 streamlined routes, and weekend travel times will also drop.

According to Sun Metro, 95.3% of riders will see improved frequency.

Another 3.9% will experience no change.

About 0.8% will have to walk five to 15 minutes farther to reach a stop.

Of 27 required curb improvements, six remain unfinished.

“We surveyed the riders by actually going out and talking to the riders. So these are physical interview face assessments,” DeKeyzer said.

Sun Metro conducted multiple rounds of outreach at terminals and is continuing rider engagement on every bus and route through June.

“The goal is to catch every rider,” DeKeyzer said.

Riders consistently asked for buses “to come quicker," and requested better connections and “longer hours of service.”

The redesign extends service hours on 20 of 39 routes and keeps six of them running until about 10:30 or 11 p.m.

Some city representatives expressed concerns about removing bus stops in areas where they regularly see riders and about potential impacts on students near a local high school.

“We will always look at how we can continue to improve,” DeKeyzer said.

Sun Metro is planning a full evaluation of the updated system six months after it launches.

The rollout, originally planned for February, was delayed until June to avoid disrupting the school year.

Sun Metro also plans new outreach to high schools and will continue upgrading stops with an annual $500,000 budget for shelters and accessibility improvements.

“This will get people to where they want to go faster,” DeKeyzer said. “We'll do it being financially and operationally responsible… being good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars."