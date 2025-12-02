What contributes to the rise of youth homelessness

This season can be difficult for many, especially children without homes.

The El Paso Center for Children says youth homelessness is an issue that's existed for years and continues to grow — and most of it all starts at home.

The center says children can become homeless for several reasons, either family conflict and lack of family support, or they turn 18 and must leave foster care.

With the economical situation becoming difficult for many, the center's youth outreach and housing division director says it's easier for the youth to just live on the streets.

"Having a minimum wage job does not help pay for an apartment that can cost $800 a month," says Beatriz Marin-Olivarez. "And that is a big problem, sometimes it's either pay the bill or not eat food. So they don't know what to do. And it's, it's easier to live off the streets than having an apartment."

Marin-Olivarez also says taht many of the homeless youth have undiagnosed mental health issues and don't receive counseling.

Some common ones they've seen are anxiety, depression and bipolar disorders.

Many kids who they shelter have run away from home either locally or even from other states.

The center's goal is to help them return home or assist them with rent for stable housing.

Their youth emergency shelter houses children ages 11 to 17. Last year they sheltered about 40 children.

In order to stay at the center, children will need parental consent, if they don't have it, then the center will report it to Child Protective Services.