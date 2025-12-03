Give the gift of warmth: ABC-7 at Operation Noel Telethon

ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso brings you full coverage to kick off Operation Noel at the Fred Loya Call Center.

Operation Noel is a borderland tradition that goes back to 1939 and is now a charitable fund of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to make sure every child is provided a warm coat this cold winter season.

Warm winter coats will be distributed to nonprofit organizations that serve children in need — fromn toddlers through age 12 — across the El Paso and Ciudad Juárez region.

Phones have been ringing all morning from donors to reach the $45,000 goal.

So far, Operation Noel has distributed 3,750 coats from last year's total.

One anonymous donor from the Centennial Tiger El Paso High Class of 2016 donated $100 and is challenging other classes to donate.

ABC-7 will be covering Operation Noel all day long through ABC-7 at 10.

At 6:30 p.m., ABC-7 will be hosting a half-hour of giving time.

To donate, you can call 915-800-2215.