Horizon City resident says roaming dogs are making neighborhood unsafe

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA)-- A family in Horizon City says packs of free-roaming dogs have made their neighborhood unsafe, despite repeated complaints to local animal control.

The Richards family has lived in their home for four years and says their only ongoing concern is the growing number of loose dogs wandering the area.

“They’re starting to breed now. This is the second or third litter I’ve seen this year,” resident Stardust Richards said. “Some of them are aggressive, some of them are nice. It’s kind of 50/50.”

Richards says two of her children have been bitten, leaving the family fearful of simply walking outside.

“You have to walk down the middle of the road in order to get anywhere, because the dogs will hide under cars and charge you,” she said.

The family says they have filed multiple reports with El Paso County Animal Services, but claim they have seen no changes in the neighborhood.

Animal Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tune in to ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m, to hear their story