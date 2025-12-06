Crash injures 4, 2 seriously, all lanes shutdown at Montana and Desert Meadows

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Special Traffic Investigations unit (STI) is currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Montana Avenue near Desert Meadows in East El Paso County.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Four people received serious injuries, one was airlifted by FireStar and the other three were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Montana Avenue is closed in both directions while STI determines the cause of the crash.

The closure is estimated to take about six hours, drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate route by the Sheriff's Office.

FAR EAST EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - At least two people resulted injured after a crash on Montana and Desert Meadows.

One person was taken by FireStar to an area hospital with severe injuries. Another person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to El Paso Fire.

The crash was reported at 3:46 p.m. El Paso Police report all lanes are closed for traffic control as first responder work to investigate the crash. Clearing time until further notice.

