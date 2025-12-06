Congresswoman Escobar holds townhall, discusses immigration, redistricting map

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Congresswoman Veronica Escobar answered questions from her constituents during a town hall Saturday morning.

The congresswoman touched on many topics including the "Big Beautiful Bill", immigration, and the use of the redistricting maps in the 2026 midterm election.

Escobar shared her concerns with the action taken by the United States Supreme Court on the new map Texas is now able to use in the midterm elections saying it was bad for democracy.