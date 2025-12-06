Congresswoman Escobar holds townhall, discusses immigration, redistricting map
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Congresswoman Veronica Escobar answered questions from her constituents during a town hall Saturday morning.
The congresswoman touched on many topics including the "Big Beautiful Bill", immigration, and the use of the redistricting maps in the 2026 midterm election.
Escobar shared her concerns with the action taken by the United States Supreme Court on the new map Texas is now able to use in the midterm elections saying it was bad for democracy.
"This is a very political Supreme Court. And we are seeing, in fact, this morning there was an editorial in The New York Times saying that the Supreme Court is failing at its fundamental job, which is is being an independent branch of government. But it is really alarming."