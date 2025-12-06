Fast Track to the Future 5K/1 mile Walk at Burges High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Hundreds laced up their running shoes early this morning to run for education.

The El Paso ISD Education Foundation held the first annual 5K Saturday morning at Burges High School.

The funds raised go towards scholarships for high school seniors, and classroom impact grants aimed at supporting both students and teachers.

About 250 people lined up ready to hit the ground and raises much needed funds to help local students continue on their path to higher learning.

"So we're really excited to to to offer this to the community as a way to show our support for the teachers and the students and all the great work that they're doing at EPISD," said Russell Booth, Director of EPISD Education Foundation.

The foundation says that with the success of this year's event, they will start planning one for the new school year.