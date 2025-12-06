New Mexico health department helpline now accepting text messages

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) — New Mexicans looking for help with medical questions or assistance finding health-care providers now have a new way to reach the state’s Health Department Helpline: text messaging.

“Text messaging means easier access to the Helpline when people need it,” New Mexico Department of Health Helpline director Madison Schaeffer said.

“We’re excited to offer another option to New Mexicans seeking health care guidance.”

Residents can text questions to 66364 (NMDOH).

The text option is in addition to the existing phone line at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) and the chat feature available on the NMDOH website.

Helpline staff respond to questions during regular business hours: weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service also remains open on state and federal holidays during the same hours.

The department said the added text feature is intended to make it easier for residents to quickly connect with trained staff who can provide guidance, answer general medical questions and assist with locating appropriate care.