Viejitos Car Club hosts toy collection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - This afternoon car enthusiasts shined and showed off their cars for a good cause.

The Viejitos Car Club partnered up with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office to collect toys for children in need in the community.

The car show took place at Benny Franks Bar in El Paso's far east side.

This is the 14th year the sheriff's office and the car club have partnered to collect toys for those less fortunate.