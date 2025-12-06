Viejitos Car Club hosts toy collection
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - This afternoon car enthusiasts shined and showed off their cars for a good cause.
The Viejitos Car Club partnered up with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office to collect toys for children in need in the community.
The car show took place at Benny Franks Bar in El Paso's far east side.
This is the 14th year the sheriff's office and the car club have partnered to collect toys for those less fortunate.
"It's important just to give right to be able to bring a smile to folks' faces that again that are less fortunate and again on behalf of El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Viejitos Car Club Partnership, we're thankful for this uh event and thankful to be able to help with the community. Our office has been working really really," Robert Rubal, Viejitos Car Club.