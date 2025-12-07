Skip to Content
Elementary school students show off their math skills

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Over 300 elementary school students from around the borderland took their number 2 pencils in hand for the 6th annual Sun City Math Contest.

Harmony Public Schools hosted the big competition, the biggest in the event's history.

Third to 5th graders rotated through a series of timed problem-solving rounds designed to challenge their math abilities, build their confidence, and strengthen critical-thinking skills.

Awards are presented to top performers.

"Opportunities get exposed students to, such, you know, learning environments where they can actually take the challenge and then come and, you know, just compete because, clearly, you know, among 312 students, we believe that all of them will be the winners because they are taking the challenge," said Kamil Yilma with Harmony Public Schools.

The goal is to create a fun and encouraging environment where young learners can discover the excitement of math.

