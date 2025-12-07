Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game teams to be announced

Skip to Content
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- It's an exciting day for college football fans in the Borderland and across the country, as today they'll find out which teams will face off in many college football bowl games, including the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The announcement is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino (located at 1200 Futurity Dr.)

Fans can enjoy the celebration and be there for the moment the two participating collegiate teams are revealed.

Speculation ahead of the announcement points to Arizona State as the Pac-12 "legacy" school that will participate, since the Pac-12's current contract with the Sun Bowl ends after the 2025 college football season.

The representative from the Atlantic Coast Conference could feature one of several teams. Predictions include SMU, Wake Forest or Clemson.

ABC-7 will provide full coverage of the announcement, both on air and online, and will livestream the event on kvia.com and through the KVIA News app.

