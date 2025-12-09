City of El Paso builds six new landfill cells, adding years of capacity to the greater El Paso landfill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The City of El Paso is expanding the Greater El Paso Landfill by constructing six new landfill cells, a project officials say will extend the landfill’s life by more than a decade as waste levels continue to rise.

The project covers 65 acres at the landfill on 2600 Darrington Road and is scheduled for completion in 2026. It is funded by a $20 million investment from the City’s Environmental Services Department (ESD).

Nicholas Ybarra, Director of Environmental Services, told ABC-7 that landfill cells act as protective, engineered spaces where waste is placed, sealed, and monitored to prevent leaks into soil or groundwater.

A cell is essentially an excavated area designed with multiple protective layers to keep trash contained within the permitted area, Ybarra said. Each new cell is built with a three-layer liner system consisting of clay, an HDPE plastic membrane, and a geocomposite layer.

According to Ybarra, the six new cells will add approximately 12 years of capacity to the landfill. A separate permit amendment approved for the site is expected to add another eight years, giving the city roughly 20 years of disposal capability within the current footprint.

The Greater El Paso Landfill—formerly known as the Clint Landfill—has been in operation for more than 20 years.

Ybarra said the amount of trash brought to the landfill has steadily increased, climbing from roughly 1,500 tons per day several years ago to about 2,000 tons daily.

“That’s the equivalent of thousands of residential garbage carts being buried every single day,” he said.

These six new landfill cells are the last that can be built within the site’s current permitted area. That’s why the city chose to construct all six at once instead of in smaller phases.

Once a landfill cell is full, it is capped and monitored for 30 years to ensure air and groundwater safety. After that period, the space becomes part of the landfill’s long-term environmental oversight program.

The city encourages residents to help extend the landfill’s lifespan by reducing waste, recycling whenever possible, and bagging garbage to prevent windblown litter—especially in El Paso’s windy climate.

For more information on landfill services and updates, visit ElPasoTexas.gov/ESD.