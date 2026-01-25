Snow in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thank you to all our ABC-7 viewers for sending in pictures of snow from across the Borderland!
"Front of my house in La Mes,NM County Rd B10".
Courtesy: Blanca Martinez
"Mountain Park"
Courtesy: Michelle Esparza
"Ft Hancock"
Everett Vanarsdall
"Early morning rain turned to sleet which turned to snow close to Irvin High in Northeast El Paso."
Credit: Mark Koch
"Our accumulation in Dog Canyon, NM. (Yes, those dogs can come in, they have their own door. They just don't want to.)"
Credit: Ken Henderson
"Snow in Hueco Tanks"
Credit: Angela Cornelius
"Horizon City, flooded with frozen ice"
Credit: Marta Diorio
"Our Dina Girl"
Credit: Monica Perez
"NE El Paso"
Credit: Larry Overstreet
"Snow in the northeast! Good luck to those of us with double."
Credit: Toni Robles
Credit: Angie Carrasco
"Got a bit of snow at the Northeast!!"
Credit: Monica Vislar