SISD teacher killed in Far East crash, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating

today at 1:53 PM
Published 12:36 PM

UPDATE (1:55 p.m.) -- Socorro ISD has confirmed Virginia Striplin was a teacher at O'Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in the Far East.

The crash happened Thursday, February 5th, around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastlake Boulevard and Blingwood Street.

EPCSO says the crash involved 2 cars. A silver Audi was going west on Eastlake when a blue Nissan SUV driving eastbound attempted to make a left turn on Blingwood Street. EPCSO says the Nissan failed to yield the right-of-way, resulting in the crash.

53-year-old Virginia Striplin was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Valeria Medina

