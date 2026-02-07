Savannah Guthrie in new video pleads for mother’s return: ‘We will pay’

ByNadine El-Bawab

February 7, 2026, 4:57 PM

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video on Saturday saying they have received a message and begged for the return of their missing mother, saying, "We will pay."

“We received your message and we understand," Guthrie said in the brief video posted to Instagram. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nearly a week into her mysterious disappearance, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is still missing.

Authorities have said they believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI said they have investigated multiple ransom notes.

“We are aware of the video posted by the Guthrie family. But don’t have any additional information to share,” a spokesperson for Pima Sheriff said in a statement to ABC News.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or an arrest and conviction in her abduction.

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her home on Feb. 1. Nancy Guthrie was dropped off at home shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, after having dinner with her family. She was reported missing the next morning after she did not show up to church, according to authorities.

A doorbell camera at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson, Arizona, was disconnected at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. her pacemaker app indicated it was disconnected from her phone, according to authorities.

Her blood was also found on the porch of her home, according to the sheriff.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during that press briefing Thursday. Authorities believe she is still out there.

Ransom notes have been sent to several local and national media outlets and they are being taken seriously, according to the FBI.

Prior to this video, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted other videos urging their mother's kidnapper to make contact with them and provide proof she is still alive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.