Texas agriculture commissioner calls for “America First” beef policy to rebuild cattle herds

Sid Miller (R) is running for reelection as Texas Agriculture Commissioner in 2026. His opponents include Nate Sheets (R) and Clayton Tucker (D).

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for an aggressive "America First" beef policy, saying the United States cattle herd has fallen to its lowest level in more than 75 years and warning that increased foreign imports could undermine domestic producers.

Miller said persistent drought conditions and past federal trade policies have placed significant pressure on ranchers and contributed to rising beef prices for consumers.

“Persistent drought and bad Biden administration trade deals have hammered our ranchers,” Miller said. “It’s time to double down on American beef, rebuild our herds and put our producers, not foreign imports, first.”

Miller praised President Donald Trump for reopening global markets that had previously been closed but said recent agreements expanding beef imports from Argentina should be viewed only as a temporary measure.

“I applaud President Trump’s leadership in reopening American markets around the world,” Miller said. “But increasing Argentine beef imports is not America First or rancher first. The right way to lower prices is by rebuilding America’s herds and processing capacity here at home.”

According to Miller, the 100,000 metric ton Argentine beef import agreement represents less than one percent of the overall United States beef economy and should not replace long-term domestic production goals.

Miller said the policy he is proposing focuses on rebuilding the national herd while strengthening food security and market fairness. His priorities include a federal heifer retention tax credit to incentivize ranchers to keep breeding stock, expanded drought relief and access to additional federal grazing land, stronger market transparency and enforcement of mandatory country of origin labeling for beef products.

He also credited the United States Department of Agriculture for making progress on processing capacity and rancher support through updated beef plans, though he cautioned that trade policy changes must not derail domestic recovery efforts.

“Our ranchers are ready to rebuild,” Miller said. “They just need the right tools and support. An America First beef policy means producing safe affordable homegrown beef for American families.”

Miller said he plans to advocate for the policy as Congress works on the next Farm Bill, calling on lawmakers to prioritize American ranchers and domestic beef production.