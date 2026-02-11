Temporary flight restriction raises questions about business impact in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A temporary flight restriction briefly grounded flights at El Paso International Airport February morning before being lifted by federal officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the restriction was tied to military activity in the area and later stated there was no threat to commercial aviation. Airport operations have since returned to normal.

While the disruption was short-lived, local business organizations rely on air travel and is critical to the region’s economy.

El Paso International Airport supports commercial passenger flights, cargo operations, tourism, and business travel. Economic development groups often point to air connectivity as a key factor in attracting conferences, corporate visits, and investment to the Borderland.

El Paso is also a major trade hub along the U.S.-Mexico border, with cross-border commerce playing a significant role in the local economy.

Beyond the direct impact, Stability and predictability in transportation systems are important factors for companies evaluating where to expand or invest.

Airport officials confirm flights are operating normally.

ABC-7 will update this story as more information becomes available.