Teen dating violence increases online among middle schoolers

This month is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso has noticed a newer kind of dating violence in the youth -- digital violence.

Teen dating violence can be physical, verbal, emotional or financial.

But, teens as young as middle schoolers are using their phones as a form of digital violence in their relationships, which has increased through social media — like making burner accounts to expose secrets.

"Our kids nowadays are really exposed to an unfiltered amount of violence on the internet, and sometimes even parental controls can't bypass that," says Jessica Perchez, CASFV prevention outreach coordinator.

Since young teens cannot drive, the control they do have is digital and online, which can include invasion of privacy like sharing passwords or asking for location.

CASFV says artificial intelligence facilitates that abuse — Teens can generate images of their partner and others doing certain things and post them, and spread rumors.

Perchez believes platforms like YouTube and even video game chats influence teens to this sort of harmful behavior.

"I feel like if we want to get somewhere, we should tackle just like that idea that AI has also a role in it now," Perchez continues. "But, kids are creative, and especially when they're around that age where technology just rules their entire life. It's easier for them to find avenues to perpetrate that violence."

CASFV invites the community to their "Chalk About Love" event on Feb. 25 at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse at 12 p.m.

If you find yourself in an abusive relationship like this, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Hopeline for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors at 915-593-7300.

You can also find services at the CASFV Family Resource Center at 580 Giles Road El Paso, Texas 79915 or call 915-595-2238.

For more information and resources from CASFV, go to their website.