Sunday Funday: Lunar New Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of History is already preparing for their upcoming lunar new year celebration for the Year of the Horse.

"It's more of a free spirited kind of, um, aura for the Year of the Horse," said Erica Marin, the director of the El Paso Museum of History.

This year the museum is holding their seventh annual Lunar New Year Celebration. The El Paso Museum of History has helped lead the festival since 2020, in partnership with the Trien family of Pho Tre Bien, framing it as a Downtown Arts District signature event.

Attendees can enjoy traditional lion and fan dances, adding a lively rhythm to the springtime kickoff.

A prominent procession winds through Downtown El Paso, believed to ward off evil spirits and welcome the new year. The celebration showcases Asian-owned businesses offering authentic food, crafts and cultural items in a bustling market area.

Venues include the El Paso Museum of History, the Mexican American Cultural Center and Cleveland Square Park, all hosting activities and performances. All community members, including those from Chinese, Filipino and Korean communities in El Paso are invited to participate.

"I think that that's the beauty of this is that Lunar New Year isn't just a Chinese New Year. it's actually celebrated by many Southeast Asian cultures," said Marin during an interview with ABC-7.

Marin guided me on a tour of the museum's upstairs 'Mountain of Gold' exhibit during our interview. Many of the pieces in this exhibit are provided by families in El Paso.

The 'Mountain of Gold' exhibit in The El Paso Museum of History is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM. It is closed on city holidays.

The Museum's Lunar New Year Celebration is free to attend on February 28th starting at 12 PM until 5 PM in Cleveland Square Park. The Museum is also kicking off festivities early on the 24th with the creation of a Sand Mandala.

"Created by the venerable Lama Losang Sampten and he's coming in from Nepal, and he will be here from Tuesday through Saturday," said Marin.

Marin says its a big honor for The Museum to try to grow this event every year. To anyone who hasn't attended before, Marin says to come and enjoy.

"Enjoy the music. Enjoy the dance performances. Enjoy this exhibition that we're standing in, 'Mountain of Gold'," Marin told ABC-7 during the interview.

You can visit The El Paso Museum of History by clicking here.