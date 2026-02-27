El Paso Electric refunds Texas customers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric (EPE) will issue a refund to Texas customers through fuel charge with an automatic bill credit that will appear over the March, April and May 2026 billing cycles.

The interim amount refunded is $40 million in total. The refund will be reflected as a line-item credit on eligible customers' bills. No action is required as the credits will be applied automatically.

According to El Paso Electric, the credit amounts vary by customer usage and rate classes. For a typical residential customer EPE estimates an average credit of about $16.14 in March and April and about $31.44 in May depending on seasonal average.