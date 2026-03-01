Iran live updates: Trump warns Iran ‘BETTER NOT’ retaliate after vow from leader
Follow live updates on the situation in Iran and Israel through the ABC News live feed here.
Follow live updates on the situation in Iran and Israel through the ABC News live feed here.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.