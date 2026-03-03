Skip to Content
Swim lessons offered by Las Cruces Parks & Rec

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center
Published 4:20 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Parks & Recreation will offer swim lessons ahead of summer.

The swim lessons will run from March 23 through April 2 at the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center and at the Las Cruces Natatorium.

Registration for all swim lessons begins Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center. Organizers say class space is limited.

Classes cost $45 per session for Parent & Me, Level 1 and Level 2. There are eight classes per session and all the classes provided will be held Tuesday through Friday.

Participants without a Red Cross completion card must complete a swim evaluation if they want to register for Level 2 and above. The evaluations will be held March 5-13, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Class times for the swim lessons are below:

  • Level 1:    
    • 3:30 - 4:00 p.m.
    • 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
    • 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
    • 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
  • Level 2:  
    • 3:30 - 4:00 p.m.
    • 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
  • Level 3
    • 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.
    • 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
  • Parent & Me
    • 6:15 - 7:00 p.m.

For more information visit the website here.

