Texas requiring identity and legal-status proof for vehicle titles and registrations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting March 5th, 2026, Texas will require proof of identity and legal status for vehicle titles and registrations.
The Texas Motor Vehicle Board approved a statewide rule directing county tax offices to verify documentation under this new instruction before processing original titles and registrations.
Eligible forms include REAL ID, compliant Texas IDs, passports, and permanent resident cards.
A one-year transition period will allow for training and compliance as registrations shift to require proof of legal status beginning January 1, 2027. County officials emphasize that the mandate applies statewide, not as a local policy.
Border-area dealerships could anticipate potential delays from customers. Some dealers expect shifts in vehicle business to neighboring states if cross-border processes are affected. The rule could even impact residents registering vehicles outside of Texas.
