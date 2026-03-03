Skip to Content
Top Stories

Texas requiring identity and legal-status proof for vehicle titles and registrations

By
New
Published 1:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting March 5th, 2026, Texas will require proof of identity and legal status for vehicle titles and registrations.

The Texas Motor Vehicle Board approved a statewide rule directing county tax offices to verify documentation under this new instruction before processing original titles and registrations.

Eligible forms include REAL ID, compliant Texas IDs, passports, and permanent resident cards.

A one-year transition period will allow for training and compliance as registrations shift to require proof of legal status beginning January 1, 2027. County officials emphasize that the mandate applies statewide, not as a local policy.

Border-area dealerships could anticipate potential delays from customers. Some dealers expect shifts in vehicle business to neighboring states if cross-border processes are affected. The rule could even impact residents registering vehicles outside of Texas.

\

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.