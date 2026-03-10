Former ADA and candidate for 171st District Court fired by DA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Former Assistant District Attorney Alejandro Cuellar received an email advising him he was "dismissed" from his position effective March 3,

The email, which was obtained by ABC-7 through an Open Records Request, was sent by El Paso County District Attorney, James Montoya at 12:15 p.m. on election day.

In the letter, Montoya stated, "the ability to seek elected office while maintaining employment with our Office is a privilege". Cuellar and Amanda Enriquez, also an Assistant District Attorney in the same office were both candidates for the 171st District Court in the 2026 Democratic Primary.

Montoya stated in his letter to Cuellar that he "expected a certain level of tension in our Office as two employees sought nomination for the same elected office, you have greatly abused your position and the trust placed in you by flagrantly violating Office policy".

The letter details instances where Cuellar made public statements that could affect the public's perception and confidence in the DA's office. Cuellar was also recorded during a forum stating that Montoya's support of Enriquez in the race was "improper and violated office policy".

Montoya stated that he emailed Cuellar after he was shown a "video of your comments" and advised him of Cuellar's misunderstanding of the Political Activity Policy and requested he be professional for the rest of the campaign.

The letter further details how Cuellar assured the DA he would remain professional but "distributed grossly misleading and defamatory advertisements that malign and denigrate the work of your colleagues" and the DA himself.

In the letter Montoya tells Cuellar that his actions lead to the DA losing all confidence in Cuellar's ability to represent the DA and fulfill his duties.

"Regardless of the outcome of the election tonight, your continued employment with our Office is no longer tenable. Your last day of employment with our Office is today," the letter stated.

KVIA reached out to District Attorney James Montoya for further comment and a spokeswoman for his office confirmed Cuellar's last day at the DA's office was March 3 an said their office was declining further comment.

We reached out to Alex Cuellar and are awaiting his response.