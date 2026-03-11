911 call records show frequent medical emergencies at Camp East Montana as DHS disputes AP report on detention conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Records of emergency calls from Camp East Montana show frequent calls for medical and mental health attention at Camp East Montana, the large immigration detention facility on Fort Bliss.

ABC-7 obtained 130 9-1-1 calls from the City of El Paso through an open records request. The calls range from Aug. 17, 2025, to Jan. 20, 2026.

The calls describe a wide range of medical emergencies involving detainees, including chest pain, seizures, suicide attempts, breathing problems and injuries.

According to the 911 call data reviewed for this report, the most common emergencies involved general medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetic complications and other illnesses, accounting for 30 calls.

Chest pain and other cardiac-related issues accounted for 24 calls, making them the second most common reason staff contacted emergency services.

Mental health crises were also a notable portion of the calls. Seventeen incidents involved suicide attempts, suicidal ideation or possible overdoses, records show.

Emergency responders were also called to the facility for 16 seizure-related incidents and 14 neurological emergencies, including detainees reported unconscious, fainting or experiencing altered mental status.

The records also show 12 calls involving injuries, including falls, assaults and possible broken bones.

Other incidents included nine respiratory emergencies, such as difficulty breathing or low oxygen levels, and eight calls involving severe abdominal pain or gastrointestinal distress.

The Associated Press reported on March 6 that serious medical and mental health emergencies have been routine at Camp East Montana.

According to the AP, detainees described a facility where roughly 3,000 people have been housed per day in crowded living quarters, with some detainees saying they struggled to obtain medical care and adequate food.

Former detainee Owen Ramsingh told the Associated Press he overheard detention staff discussing a betting pool on which detainee might die by suicide.

“This is FALSE,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in response to ABC-7’s inquiry about the claim.

The spokesperson also disputed broader claims about conditions inside the facility that were described in the AP report.

“Camp East Montana has a medical facility that provides comprehensive medical services, including mental health services, for detainees,” the spokesperson said.

“Illegal aliens detained at the facility who require higher levels of medical care are referred to local emergency services as needed. Out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of a detainee’s medical needs, illegal aliens may be transported to area hospitals using emergency medical services.”

The spokesperson said additional medical protocols were created as detainees with more complex medical needs arrived at the facility.

“This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their entire lives,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said facility medical staff monitor detainees who may be at risk of harming themselves and coordinate care with medical and mental health professionals.

“When there are signs of a detainee self harming, staff abides by strict prevention and intervention protocol to ensure the detainee’s health and wellbeing is protected,” the spokesperson said.

The DHS spokesperson also rejected claims that the facility has not been inspected.

“Any allegations that Camp East Montana has NOT been inspected are FALSE,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said ICE’s Office of Detention Oversight recently completed an inspection at the facility but did not provide additional details or release the report.

The spokesperson also defended conditions at the camp.

“These claims that there are subprime conditions at ICE facilities are FALSE,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, detainees receive three meals per day that are reviewed by a registered dietitian, along with water, medical treatment and opportunities to communicate with family members and attorneys.

The spokesperson said the facility is regularly cleaned and detainees have access to functioning hygiene facilities and recreation.

Officials also addressed the case of Ramsingh.

“On September 27, 2025, ICE arrested Owen Romann Ramsingh, a criminal illegal alien from the Netherlands,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Ramsingh had previous convictions for cocaine possession and marijuana possession and had been charged with domestic violence.

The spokesperson said Ramsingh received medication for high blood pressure while in custody but refused medical care at times during his detention.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.,” the spokesperson said. “If you come to our country and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you and deport you.”

ABC-7 contacted Ramsingh and AP reporters, asking for an interview. They have not yet responded to our request.

