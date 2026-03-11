Skip to Content
Ring Wars returns to the El Paso County Coliseum

Published 6:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Professional boxes including Jorge Tovar, Nayeli Rodriguez, and others will take part in Ring Wars at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Las Cruces boxer Arriana Carrasco will make her Pro debut.

The Card features 10 bouts making it a big night of boxing in El Paso.  

Tickets are $30, 50, 75, 100 & 125. 

Yvonne Suarez

