Doña Ana County delays amphitheater talks with Mescalero Apache Tribe

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Doña Ana County Commissioners tabled a proposal to discuss an agreement with the Mescalero Apache Tribe regarding a proposed amphitheater.

The to vote to postpone the discussion passed with a three to two vote.

District 3 Commissioner Patricia Kimble's motion for tabling was seconded by District 4 Commissioner Susana Chaparro and District 5 Commissioner Manuel Sanchez.

Sanchez said his issue was a 'lack of direction,' mentioning the postponement would not give the Mescalero an opportunity to respond of or be involved in the discussion about the amphitheater.

It was decided the issue would be postponed until the Board of Commissioner's meeting on April 28, 2026.

This would be a separate amphitheater form the one approved to be built in the fairgrounds as part of the $35 million Go Bond in November 2025.

During Tuesday's meeting, Assistant County Manager Stephen Lopez said the tribe was considering land in the Las Alturas area to build the amphitheater.

County Manager Scott Andrews met with the Mescalero on Dec. 26.

Lopez said the meeting was about Doña Ana County and the Mescalero partnering to use the 20,000-seat amphitheater and what adjustments would need to be made for the Mescalero to have their needs met as well.

Lopez also said that construction is in the beginning phase, still waiting for a Request For Proposal.

According to Lopez, the amphitheater will not be operational until 2028, saying he would like to invite the public as well as the Mescalero Apache to the future meeting as a result of the tabling.